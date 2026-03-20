First Warning Forecast: Warming trend continues this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Happy Spring Equinox!

This evening, clouds build in ahead of a backdoor cold front. A few isolated showers will be possible from about 9 pm to midnight. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. We’ll be mostly sunny to start the day and cloudier to finish.

Sunday will be even warmer with high temperatures pushing 80 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine all day long.

A cold front will bring another chance of showers on Monday. Temperatures fall briefly into the 50s on Tuesday but rebound during the rest of the week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar