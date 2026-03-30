First Warning Forecast: Warming trend this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies remain mostly clear. Temperatures tonight won’t be quite as chilly as last night. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Monday morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. More comfortable conditions return in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. A few spotty showers will be possible along the Outer Banks.

With the warmer temperatures, pollen levels will be high all week long. You might want to wash some of the pollen build up off your car at the beginning of the week before slightly higher rain chances return over the weekend.

Temperatures continue warming to the 80s by the middle of the week. A frontal system approaches and then stalls out over the region. This will lead to minor temperature swings and isolated shower and storm chances mid to late this week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar