First Warning Forecast: Warming trend this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the 60s.

We continue warming up through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the 90s by Friday.

A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers on Sunday. Mainly dry and warm conditions remain through the middle of next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar