First Warning Forecast: Warming trend this weekend, Showers to end the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming back to the 70s this weekend. Showers to end the weekend and kick off next week.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s today, near normal for this time of year.

We will start with sunshine on Sunday with clouds building in through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s tomorrow. Showers move in Sunday night with a cold front. The biggest rain chance will be between 10 PM and 2 AM.

Showers will move out early Monday morning, and clouds will clear out by midday. Highs will dip to the upper 60s Monday, behind the cold front.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Watching a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic. Gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves west toward the Windward Islands and Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure is located well off the coast of the Northeast United States. There is a slight chance that the system could develop some subtropical characteristics this weekend before it turns northeastward over cooler waters by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

