First Warning Forecast: Warming trend to end the week, 70s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warming trend to end the week. Climbing to the 70s this weekend.

Another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. We will warm to the mid 50s today, warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a light wind.

WTKR News 3

We will take another step warmer on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will build in Friday night with a few showers possible overnight.

The warming trend continues for the weekend with highs near 70 on Saturday and in the upper 70s on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies this weekend with an isolated shower possible.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will increase for Monday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will drop to near 50 on Tuesday, behind the front.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

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