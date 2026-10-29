First Warning Forecast: Warming trend, trick-or-treat forecast

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Our mainly dry stretch continues into the weekend. We'll see a warming trend Thursday and Friday with cooler temperatures returning on Halloween.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Friday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 70s. A dry cold front crosses the region Friday night, leading to slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Halloween this year will be mild with no rain chances.

Spotty shower chances return next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar