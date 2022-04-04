First Warning Forecast: Warming up, increasing rain chances & a severe storm threat

First Warning Forecast:

Temperatures trend above normal this week, but the warmer weather will also bring the chance for spring showers and storms.

WTKR Weather

An area of low pressure will approach on Tuesday. Most of the daylight hours are looking dry with rain moving in late. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s. Showers will become widespread overnight before tapering off into Wednesday morning.

WTKR Weather

WTKR Weather

WTKR Weather

A cold front will cross the area on Thursday. This will bring showers and storms to the area. We will keep our eye out for any strong to severe storms. Temperatures will once again be mild with highs in the low 70s.

WTKR News 3

WTKR Weather

Cooler behind the cold front on Friday. A few spotty showers will be possible with highs in the mid 60s.