Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warming up and tracking rain for the second half of the week

Wednesday Morning Weather Webcast
Regional GRAF Model.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph 2.png
Temperature Bar Graph (20).png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warming to the 50s and 60s to end the week. Rain returns late Thursday to early Friday.

We will warm to the mid 50s today near normal for this time of year. We will see sunshine early this morning, but clouds will build in throughout the day.

Day Planner - AM.png

Highs will climb to near 60 on Thursday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible during the day.

Rain chances will increase Thursday night to Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Showers should clear out Friday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the upper 50s to the upper 40s and it will be windy.

Regional GRAF Model.png

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Rain Late. Highs near 60. Winds: S 5-15

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive