First Warning Forecast: Warming up and tracking showers to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warming trend to end the week with highs in the 70s by Friday. Tracking rain to end the work week. Highs in the 50s to start next week.

Today will be one of the nicer days this week. Expect more sunshine with highs warming to the upper 60s. Winds will be light and rain chances will be low.

WTKR News 3

Highs will reach the low 70s on Friday, ahead of a cold front. Look for building clouds tomorrow with a chance for showers starting in the afternoon and building through the evening. Rain chances will be higher to the south and east and lower inland.

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, but sunshine will return by the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. It will be windy on Saturday, mainly NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect sunny skies on Sunday with highs only in the upper 50s and light wind.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds, PM Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tracking a broad trough of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development of this system over the next day or two. A tropical depression could form by this weekend as the system moves northeast toward Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

