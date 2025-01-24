First Warning Forecast: Warming up heading into the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 40s today. Climbing to the 50s this weekend and early next week.

Freezing again this morning, but not as cold as yesterday. Highs will climb to near 40 this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a stray shower possible.

WTKR News 3

The warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the low 40s on Saturday to the low 50s on Sunday. Expect more sunshine on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Highs will warm to the mid and upper 50s through the first half of next week. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 40. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR