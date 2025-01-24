Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warming up heading into the weekend

3 Day Forecast.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Low Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warming to the 40s today. Climbing to the 50s this weekend and early next week.

Freezing again this morning, but not as cold as yesterday. Highs will climb to near 40 this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a stray shower possible.

Day Planner - AM.png

The warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the low 40s on Saturday to the low 50s on Sunday. Expect more sunshine on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Highs will warm to the mid and upper 50s through the first half of next week. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 40. Winds: N/NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device