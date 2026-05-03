First Warning Forecast: Warming up this week, storm chances Thursday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be clear. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Monday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

The warm, dry, and sunny conditions continue through the middle of the week.

A few showers will be possible on Wednesday. More widespread rainfall moves in on Thursday.

Temperatures trend closer to average by the end of the week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar