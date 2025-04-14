First Warning Forecast: Warming up to start the week, Cooler midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warmer start to the week. Cooling down for midweek. Warming again to end the week.

We will warm to the upper 70s today, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies today with slim rain chances. SW winds will pick up a bit, 5 to 15 mph.

Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a spotty shower possible. Highs will reach the low 70s tomorrow. The wind will kick up, mainly west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Sunny and cooler through midweek with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We will warm back into the 70s Friday and 80s Saturday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-20 G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Trees)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

