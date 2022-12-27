Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Warming up, Tracking rain for the weekend

Posted at 4:10 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 04:54:11-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A cold start to the week but warmer air is on the way. Highs in the 60s to end the week! Tracking rain to ring in the new year.

Another cold (and frosty) start with temperatures in the 20s and teen. Highs will reach the mid 40s today, a few degrees warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light winds.

Temperatures will take another small step warmer tomorrow with highs near 50 and mostly sunny skies. The warming trend continues for the end of the week with highs in the mid 50s on Thursday and near 60 on Friday, above normal for this time of year.

It will be warm this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s, about 10 degrees above normal. Get ready for rain to ring in the new year. As of now, the biggest rain chances will be Saturday PM to Sunday AM.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NE 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Winds: SW 5

