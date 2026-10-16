First Warning Forecast: Weather whiplash, From 80s Friday to 60s Saturday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We've had a mixed bag of weather this week, and the weather whiplash will continue this weekend. We're going from record-high temperatures with sunshine Friday to cooler temperatures and rain Saturday.

A cold front moves in on Friday night, bringing more clouds and rain chances. Temperatures Saturday will start in the upper 50s and low 60s and drop throughout the day. Scattered showers linger from the morning through the early afternoon. Skies gradually clear Saturday night.

We'll see a bit more sunshine on Sunday, but conditions will be gusty with northerly winds 30-35 mph. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

A coastal low is forecast to form early next week. Expect lingering rain chances along the coast with minor to moderate tidal flooding.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar