First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain possible this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon we’ll start to see some of the cloud cover clear out. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be much brighter starting out with more clouds in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be in the 60s heading into the weekend. A coastal low will bring scattered showers on Saturday. Sunday will be much more pleasant with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s.

Next week we warm up. Highs will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar