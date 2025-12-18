First Warning Forecast: Widespread rainfall and gusty winds tonight

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures are much milder than they have been over the last couple of days. We’ll reach near 60 today.

A cold front will bring widespread soaking rainfall overnight tonight. Winds could gust up to 35 mph. A few leftover showers will linger Friday morning, but conditions will gradually clear as temperatures fall throughout the day.

The weekend will be off to a cool and sunny start. The Winter Solstice officially begins on Sunday. Temperatures hover in the 40s and 50s through Christmas Eve next week.

