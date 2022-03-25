First Warning Forecast: Windy and much cooler this weekend plus tracking wind chills in the 20s!

First Warning Forecast:

We're getting a chance to clear out and dry out on this Friday evening. Clouds will continue to thin overnight as lows drop to the upper 40s.

Expect sunshine Saturday morning with more clouds and scattered showers by the afternoon to evening as our next cold front moves through. Despite the passage of this cold front, rain chances will only be at or below 25%, which is good if you've got plans to be out and about, we should stay dry. But get ready for it to be windy. Winds will kick up starting tomorrow, west at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. And it'll also be cooler. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday.

Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Sunday. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, but it will still be windy with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. If you're looking for something to do, the 57th Annual Art on the Square is from 10am-5pm and although chilly and windy, it should be a good day to check out some art for a good cause.

We will start next week in the 50s but climb back to the 60s and 70s by midweek.