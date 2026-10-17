First Warning Forecast: Windy weekend, gusts Sunday 30-40 mph

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

It's been a soggy start to the weekend. Skies clear overnight as winds ramp up Sunday. A wind advisory is in effect along the coast with wind gusts of up to 40 mph possible.

This evening, showers move out. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and very windy. Northeasterly winds will be 20-30 mph with gusts 35-40mph. A few spotty showers will be possible along the coast during the afternoon and evening.

A coastal low forms early next week. This will bring minor tidal flooding to the coasts, gusty conditions, and isolated shower chances. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the mid 60s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar