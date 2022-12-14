First Warning Forecast: A freezing start, A soggy and windy Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly again today, tracking rain for Thursday, a windy end to the week with cooler air moving back in.

A cold and frosty morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Look for building clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will continue to build in tonight with scattered showers moving in overnight.

WTKR News 3

Thursday will be the messy day this week with cloudy skies, widespread rain, and gusty winds. Expect rain through most of the day Thursday, with most of the areas receiving about 1” of rainfall. SE winds will ramp up, 10 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. It will be warmer on Thursday with highs near 60.

WTKR News 3

Skies will clear out Friday morning, but the cooler air starts to move in. Highs will drop to the mid 50s (near normal) on Friday, near 50 on Saturday, and the mid 40s on Sunday. It will still be breezy for Friday and into the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 40. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

