Friday Warning Forecast: Back to the 70s today, 80s on the way this weekend

Posted at 4:32 AM, Apr 22, 2022
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Back to the 70s today with 80s on the way this weekend. A dry end to the week, tracking rain for next week.

Another nice day with temperatures returning to the low and mid 70s this afternoon. We will see sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in.

Get ready for a nice weekend! Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will warm to the low 80s on Sunday (about 10 degrees above normal) with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances remain low through the weekend.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in with a cold front on Tuesday. As of now, expect showers and storms Tuesday afternoon to evening. Highs will drop from the mid 80s on Monday to the mid 60s on Wednesday, behind the cold front.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

