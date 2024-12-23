Patrick's First Warning Forecast: Tuesday morning threat for freezing rain

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast

Lots of folks would love to see some snow this time of year. But freezing rain is a dirty word. And some of us could see some of that on Tuesday morning.

An area of low pressure along the Carolina coast will send some moisture north. With some very cold air in place, we have the chance for a few hours of freezing rain.

That could leave a messy coating of ice, just as a lot of folks are hitting the roads for their Christmas destinations.

My biggest concern is along the US 58 corridor between Suffolk and I-95. Lots of folks may be heading that way on their Christmas trip.

As we head deeper into the day, temperatures will climb well above freezing and any ice will melt.

And it looks like most of us will stay above freezing through at least next weekend.

We're looking at a slow warming trend that will keep us in the 40s through Christmas, into the low 50s by Friday and the 60s by the weekend.

But we're also tracking a good chance for rain this weekend, mainly on Sunday Stay tuned.

