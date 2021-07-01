Tropical Storm Elsa forms in Atlantic Ocean, becomes fifth named storm of 2021 hurricane season

Tropical Depression Five strengthened into Tropical Storm Elsa early Thursday morning, becoming the fifth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

Elsa is centered about 865 miles ESE of the Windward Islands and is moving west at 25 mph. An even faster motion to the WNW is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

