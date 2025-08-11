Tropical Storm Erin forms in in the Atlantic and moves west

Tropical Storm Erin has formed just west of the Cabo Verde Islands — a few hundred miles west of Senegal on the African continent.

Erin is moving toward the west at around 20 mph as of Monday morning. This motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

WTKR

Earlier satellite wind data indicated that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next several days: by Saturday, Erin is expected to be near the Caribbean with winds around 115 mph.