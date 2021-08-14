Tropical Storm Grace forms in Atlantic, expected to strengthen into next week

Tropical Storm Grace has formed about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by tonight.

Grace is moving toward the west near 22 mph. A motion toward the west with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Weakening is expected early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles.

Grace is a small tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.