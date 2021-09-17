Tropical Storm Odette forecast to move along Atlantic northeast coast

Tropical Storm Odette has 40 MPH sustained winds.

Its center is located 225 miles SE of Cape May, NJ and 325 miles SSW of Nantucket, MA.

Tropical-storm-force winds are extending outward up to 115 miles from its center. It's moving NE at 15 MPH. Tropical Storm Odette is forecast to stay in the Atlantic moving northeast along the coast. Its main impact along the east coast will be bringing a rough surf leading to life-threatening rip currents through the weekend into next week.

As of 5 p.m., Friday, September, 17:

Location: 36.7 N 71.8 W

Moving: NE at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1010 mb

Max sustained winds: 40 mph

