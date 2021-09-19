Watch
Tropical Storm Rose forms off of Cabo Verde Islands, forecast to stay in middle of Atlantic

Posted at 6:42 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 18:42:06-04

Tropical Depression Seventeen has now become Tropical Storm Rose.

It has 40 MPH sustained winds. Its center is located 370 miles W of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Tropical-storm-force winds are extending outward up to 35 miles from its center.

It's moving NNW at 16 MPH. Tropical Storm Rose is forecast to stay in the middle of the Atlantic and eventually dissipate by late next week.

As of 5 p.m., Sunday, September 19:

Location: 14.3°N 29.9°W

Moving: NNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained winds: 40 mph
