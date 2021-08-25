White House officials say vaccination rates are up

Members of the White House COVID response team say vaccinations are ramping up with six million people getting a shot in the past seven days.

But while vaccinations are up, so are COVID case numbers and hospitalizations

Officials are urging local leaders and private companies to enact more vaccine mandates now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has said we could see the beginning of the end of the pandemic next spring – but added vaccines are the best way to get there.

"Rather than focus on the situation of getting a specific timeline, I would like to appeal to this country – to the people in the country who are not vaccinated – to realize that we have the capability among ourselves to essentially cut down the time frame to getting the end of this pandemic very, very clearly by just listening to everything you have heard on this press conference," he said. "Get vaccinated and the time frame will be truncated dramatically."

This story was originally reported on Newsy.com.