Who's Jason Murray, the lawyer arguing to keep Trump off Colo. ballot?

Many people across the country tuned in as the Supreme Court heard a case about whether Colorado can ban former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot.

Attorney Jason Murray made the argument for Colorado voters who sued to keep Trump off of the ballot.

Murray is very familiar with at least two of the justices who will decide whether the Colorado Supreme Court had the right to ban the former president from the ballot. The Denver-based attorney previously clerked for Justice Elena Kagan, as well as for Neil Gorsuch when he was on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Murray's history with Gorsuch did not appear to give him a leg up as he tried to explain the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause. The justice repeatedly chided and interrupted Murray, accusing him of not directly answering his question.

"I’m not gonna say this again," Gorsuch warned Murray at one point.

SEE MORE: Trump's ballot eligibility now in the hands of the Supreme Court

Going into this hearing, Murray had a very positive opinion of his former bosses. He wrote an opinion piece in 2017 about why Gorsuch, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump, should be welcomed by liberals as well as conservatives as a justice on the Supreme Court.

"Gorsuch will make an exceptional Supreme Court justice," Murray wrote in The Washington Post. "He possesses a rare combination of intelligence, humility and integrity, not to mention a fierce commitment to the rule of law."

Before clerking for Gorsuch and Kagan, Murray got his education at Harvard University. He reportedly graduated from the law school magna cum laude in 2011.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com