WNBA brings in record-breaking numbers opening weekend

According to ESPN, four WNBA opening games amassed 199% more viewers than the 2022 opening weekend. These numbers echo a skyrocketing interest in women's sports across the board. Samba TV reports that viewership for the 2022 WNBA Finals grew by 171% compared to the year before, while viewership for the NBA Finals grew by 25%. The National Women's Soccer League had 435% more viewers tune in to their 2022 championship compared to 2021.

#WNBA Tip-Off Weekend delivered significant viewership growth on ESPN platforms Saturday's #ALLINLV vs #TakeCover game is the @WNBA's most-viewed opening weekend game in 11 years (684K viewers) pic.twitter.com/SGTinJjF6M — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 23, 2023

The MLS Championship only grew by 15%.

Kia Nurse is a WNBA All-Star and a new point guard for the Seattle Storm. She says that the players can notice the increase in interest in their sport, and it's a motivating force behind their game.

"Every single day, we understand that there's a lot of eyes on us, a lot of young eyes, a lot of young women who are inspiring to be in our position and so when you come in, that's something that you play for," Nurse said.

