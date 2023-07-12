Woman dies after 500-foot fall in Rocky Mountain National Park

A 26-year-old Boulder, Colorado, woman died after falling 500 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was free-solo climbing when she fell from Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge, located on Ypsilon Mountain on the east side of the park.

A 27-year-old Boulder man who was with the woman called park rangers after the fall. A search and rescue team reached the area later that evening, according to a press release from the park.

A National Guard helicopter was used to extricate the man via a hoist operation. He was uninjured.

The woman’s body was recovered early Monday morning, the park said. Her body was then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The Ypsilon Mountain stands at an elevation of over 13,000 feet.

This week's incident marks the second fatality at the national park this month. On July 2, a 25-year-old from Rhode Island died after falling and being pulled underwater.

This story was originally published by Robert Garrison at Scripps News Denver.

