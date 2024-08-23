Body of final missing person recovered from sunken superyacht off Sicily

Rescuers have recovered the body of the final missing person from a sunken superyacht off the Italian coast of Sicily, according to The Associated Press.

The yacht went down rapidly Monday during a storm, and six people had initially been unaccounted for, prompting dayslong searches.

While officials had only said the final missing person was female, it is being reported that the body recovered Friday was that of 18-year-old Hannah Lynch, the daughter of British tech mogul Mike Lynch.

Mike Lynch — who was recently acquitted of fraud in the U.S. — was confirmed dead on Thursday upon the discovery of his body. Four other bodies were recovered Wednesday.

Mike Lynch had been celebrating his acquittal aboard the yacht with family and his legal team when civil protection officials believe it was struck by a tornado over the water — known as a waterspout — and sank quickly, according to AP.

While the identities of the bodies have not been confirmed, among the missing were Mike Lynch's lawyer Chris Morvillo, who represented him in the fraud trial, and his wife, jewelry designer Neda Morvillo. Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of the Morgan Stanley International bank and insurance company Hiscox was also missing, alongside his wife Judy Bloomer. Jonathan Bloomer recently served as a defense witness in Lynch's fraud case.

There were a total of 22 people aboard the 56-meter British-flagged yacht, called The Bayesian, when it pummeled underwater Monday. Fifteen people managed to escape on a lifeboat and were then rescued by a nearby sailboat.

Among the survivors was Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares.

The yacht's chef, Ricardo Thomas, was found dead on Monday. In addition to the six bodies recovered over the past few days, a total of seven people died in the incident.

The UK's Marine Accident Investigation branch is launching an investigation into the watercraft's sinking.

Additional investigations are expected.

