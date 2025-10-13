Watch live: President Trump speaks after Israeli hostage release

Hamas on Monday released the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages from Gaza under a ceasefire agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The freed hostages were being reunited with family members and receiving medical evaluations. As part of the deal, Israel will release more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

Watch live: President Trump speaks in Israel following hostage release

The ceasefire halts two years of war in Gaza that killed tens of thousands of people. The agreement also calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces to an "agreed upon line," humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza, and the demilitarization of Gaza — which includes Hamas giving up all of its weapons.

The agreement also includes the return of 28 dead Israeli hostages. However, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters said it was "shocked and dismayed" to find out that only four deceased hostages would be returned on Monday.

"This represents a blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas," the group said in a statement obtained by Scripps News. "We expect Israel's government and the mediators to take immediate action to rectify this grave injustice."

