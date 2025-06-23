Trump announces Israel and Iran have agreed to observe a ceasefire

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

President Trump shared a message on his Truth Social platform late Monday afternoon:

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!"

According to the message, Iran will commit to the ceasefire first. Israel will follow suit 12 hours later and then, once 24 hours have elapsed, the ceasefire will be considered in full effect.

As of Monday afternoon, neither Israel nor Iran have given official comment concerning the developments.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.