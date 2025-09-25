Youngkin, Megyn Kelly speak at Turning Point USA event at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Turning Point USA, a organization advocating for conservative politics on campuses, hosted an event at Virginia Tech on Wednesday, just over two weeks since the organization's founder Charlie Kirk was killed.

Kirk himself had planned to attend the event, which is part of a nationwide tour. Those in attendance of the event heard speeches from conservative commentator Megyn Kelly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"Each one of you is the light. A light that shines in the corner of the room, a light that shines brightly on evil. A light that chases out darkness. That is each and every one of you," Youngkin said.

Youngkin also announced during the event that he would be donating $100,000 to Turning Point USA, however, he did not elaborate whether or not that would be a personal donation.

We reached out to Youngkin's office for clarification, and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

