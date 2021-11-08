2 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Virginia

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two women were killed in what police called a "wrong-way crash" on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

The crash was reported at about 10:39 p.m. Sunday on I-95 in Prince George County.

"A Toyota Yaris was traveling south in the northbound left lane of I-95 when it struck a Honda CRV headed north," Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport wrote in an email.

Kimberly A. Sawicki, 47, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was driving the Toyota and died at the scene, according to police.

Cecilia M Suesmith, 62, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was the passenger in the Honda and died at the scene, according to police.

The Honda driver survived but suffered serious injuries.

"Prince George Animal Control removed two dogs from the scene of the crash that were traveling in the Honda. One dog was fatally injured," Davenport's email continued. "Troopers are continuing to investigate to determine how the Toyota entered the northbound lanes of I- 95."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.