19-year-old man killed in Olde Towne Portsmouth shooting, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department responded to a shooting that left one man dead in the Olde Towne neighborhood of Portsmouth Saturday evening.

Police say the shooting took place in the 500 block of Court Street around 10:13 p.m. An officer in the area of Court Street and High Street heard gunshots and then saw several individuals running from a building in the 500 block of Court Street.

When the officer approached the building, he found a man, identified as 19-year-old Cairee D. Thomas, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

