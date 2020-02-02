3 people injured in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Three people were injured in a shooting in Elizabeth City early Sunday morning.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, a call came in at 1:37 a.m. to clear the parking lot at Shadows’ Lounge at 110 North Road Street. When officers arrived, they noticed a commotion in the parking lot, followed by several gunshots.

Shortly after, officers responded to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for three gunshot victims.

All three victims were later taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.