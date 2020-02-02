Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
3-year-old boy found fatally shot after random gunfire reported in Richmond
Posted: 7:40 AM, Feb 02, 2020
Associated Press News
Authorities in Virginia’s capital city are investigating a shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead.
Richmond Police say officers were called to a location on Southlawn Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday in response to reports of random gunfire and a person being shot.
Police say officers found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound.
He died at a hospital.
Detectives are continuing their investigation.
