Adrian Peterson becomes first Redskins player to win Art Rooney Sportsmanship award

In addition to his Hall of Fame statistics — Peterson currently ranks sixth in NFL history in rushing yards and fifth in touchdowns — the 34-year-old bruiser has been a role model since signing with Washington in August of 2018.

According to coaches and teammates, Peterson is well-liked and well-rounded, passionate about football and influential on the field and in the locker room. His work ethic is unparalleled and speaks for itself, while his career accomplishments demand even more respect.

“He’s just an example on and off the field.” Dwayne Haskins said on the red carpet before the award show on Saturday. “He’s what it’s supposed to look like, how to work, somebody you look up to, especially with the Washington Redskins in that locker room. He has respect all over the NFL and I think he deserves it.”

Peterson was especially valuable for the Redskins’ younger running backs. When he was not carrying the Redskins’ rushing load — he led the team in carries (211) and rushing yards (898) — he mentored fellow rusher Derrius Guice, helping him through the early part of his NFL career.