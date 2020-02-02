Hampton University men’s hoops picks up conference win in overtime

HAMPTON, Va. (HamptonPirates.com) – In a game of runs, Hampton had the last and most effective on Saturday inside the HU Convocation Center.

The Pirates used a 10-0 run over a four-minute spell as they rallied from an early 12-point second half deficit to defeat Presbyterian 87-81 in overtime in a key Big South Conference matchup.

Hampton (10-11, 5-3) trailed 71-66 with 2:47 left after a pair of Chris Martin free throws. Jermaine Marrow hit a pair of free throws to start the run at the 2:38 mark as Hampton trailed 71-68. After a flurry of offensive rebounds by Hampton, Greg Heckstall found Ben Stanley for a layup to bring the Pirates to 71-70 with 93 seconds left.

After stopping a Presbyterian (8-15, 5-5) possession, Hampton had another flurry of chances as Marrow was fouled with 13 seconds left. He hit one of two from the line to tie the game. A Martin 3-point attempt at the buzzer was blocked by Davion Warren and the teams ended regulation tied at 71.

In the overtime, Hampton continued its run as Warren and Heckstall hit a free throw apiece and Warren converted a three-point play on the next possession as the Pirates took a 76-71 lead with 3:43 left. That advantage grew to 85-76 on a pair of Stanley free throws with 42 seconds left.

The Pirates started the game with a flurry racing to a 19-8 lead on a Marrow layup with 11:24 remaining. Presbyterian responded with a 23-2 run over the next nine minutes to take a 33-23 lead on a Martin layup with 2:18 left in the half.

The Blue Hose held as much as a 12-point lead on three occasions in the first 2:37 of the second half as a Sean Jenkins 3-ball put them up 45-33 with 17:23 left.

Marrow was the leading scorer for Hampton with 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Stanley had 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Warren came off the bench for his third double-double of the year with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Hampton now goes on the road for a pair of games starting Thursday night in High Point, N.C. to take on the Panthers at 7 pm.