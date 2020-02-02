Menu

Man seriously injured in Virginia Beach shooting

Posted: 10:22 AM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 05:44:33-05
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was injured in a shooting in the 700 block of Moraine Court Sunday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call came in at 9:22 a.m. for a gunshot wound in the 4700 block of Windermere Court. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said their investigation revealed that the crime scene was in the 700 block of Moraine Court.

No additional information is available, and police are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

