Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Man stabbed in hand, Portsmouth Police say
Posted: 5:28 PM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-02 17:30:12-05
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police respond to a stabbing Sunday.
Police say the stabbing took place in the 800 block of Stratford Street around 4:49 p.m.
One man was stabbed in his hand and police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Stay with News 3 for updates.
36.795555
-76.355249
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.