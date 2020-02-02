Menu

Man stabbed in hand, Portsmouth Police say

Posted: 5:28 PM, Feb 02, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-02 17:30:12-05
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police respond to a stabbing Sunday.

Police say the stabbing took place in the 800 block of Stratford Street around 4:49 p.m.

One man was stabbed in his hand and police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

