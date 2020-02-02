Norfolk judge refuses to vacate Somali pirate’s sentence

NORFOLK, Va. – A federal judge in Norfolk has refused to vacate the life sentence of a Somali man convicted in a 2010 attack on a U.S. Navy vessel off the coast of Africa.
A judge in Norfolk issued a ruling Friday rejecting Mohamed Abdi Jama’s claims that his lawyer was ineffective.
Jama was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for piracy.
He filed a motion last year claiming ineffective assistance of counsel.
Authorities say Jama and other Somalis approached the USS Ashland in the Gulf of Aden and opened fire with AK-47s.
RELATED:
The Navy recognizes important milestone in fight against pirates
Somali pirates convicted in attack on the USS Ashland
Alleged Somali pirates accused of attacking the USS Ashland want trial moved