Rescued puppy helps ease stress at Virginia 911 center

TAZEWELL Co., Va. – A rescued puppy is helping lighten the stressful days of the dispatchers at a Virginia 911 call center.

WVNS-TV reports the puppy’s former owners surrendered the 8-week-old lab/pit mix to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, and dispatchers in the office fell in love.

Edwinna Cecil says the puppy “helps calm everybody down.”

The dispatcher center will pay for the puppy’s food and care out of their own pockets, the sheriff’s office said. He will attend events, make visits to schools and senior homes and be an ambassador for 911.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help in naming him. People can vote on the sheriff’s office Facebook page for their favorite or four proposed names — Mischief, Rookie, Taser or Creed.

Votes will be counted Monday afternoon.