Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Magnitude 2.7 earthquake recorded in parts of central Virginia

Posted: 8:48 AM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 08:48:02-05
items.[0].image.alt
Photo provided by the United States Geological Survey
Magnitude 2.7 earthquake recorded in parts of central Virginia

LOUISA, Va. –  United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake that hit a section of central Virginia on Monday.

According to USGS website, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded just after 5 a.m., south of Louisa and Mineral, which is about 30 miles east of Charlottesville.

The earthquake was too weak to be felt in Hampton Roads, but according to over 250 responses on their site, those who live around the central Virginia area did feel it.

No damage or injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app