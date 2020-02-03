Magnitude 2.7 earthquake recorded in parts of central Virginia

LOUISA, Va. – United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake that hit a section of central Virginia on Monday.

According to USGS website, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded just after 5 a.m., south of Louisa and Mineral, which is about 30 miles east of Charlottesville.

The earthquake was too weak to be felt in Hampton Roads, but according to over 250 responses on their site, those who live around the central Virginia area did feel it.

No damage or injuries have been reported at this time.