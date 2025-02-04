2025 Tax season is here: What you need to know before you file

Tax season is here, and many of you could be leaving thousands of dollars on the table.

The 2025 tax season opened for individual filers on Jan. 27th. This season, many filers could qualify for free filing options such as Direct File, IRS Free File or Volunteer Tax Assistance.

Here are some key points to consider to maximize your potential refund.



Choose the Right Tax Preparer: Be cautious of red flags, such as being asked for payment upfront.



Prepare, Prepare, Prepare: For first-time filers or those who have been doing their own taxes for years, preparation is key. Avoid rushing to file—one missing document could significantly delay your refund.



Explore Deductions and Credits: Make sure to check for any tax deductions or credits that you can take advantage of to increase your refund.



Understand Your Filing Status: Keep in mind how you are filing, as this may have changed this year. The five filing statuses are:

Single Married filing jointly Married filing separately Head of household Qualifying widow(er) with dependent child



If you need help filing your taxes, the Hampton Roads Community Action Program and its FACES Coalition partners give free tax services to people who qualify.

Remember, the deadline to file is April 15th. Once you’ve submitted your return, the next thing everyone wants to know is, "When will I get my money?"

The IRS warns against expecting your refund to arrive within three weeks of filing. Some returns may take longer to process. You can track your refund’s status on the IRS’s Where’s My Refund? tool and via the IRS2GO app.

