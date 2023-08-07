3 dead after charter bus crashes on major Pennsylvania interstate

Three people are dead after a charter bus carrying around 50 people collided with another vehicle on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred at 11:49 p.m. Sunday night in Lower Paxton Township (near Harrisburg) during a period of heavy rain, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The bus hit an embankment, hit the rear of a car and then flipped on its side.

Three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and others were injured — some severely.

"This is considered a mass casualty incident," trooper Megan Frazer said, according to the Associated Press. "We do have eight ambulances that assisted with us, as well as lifeline (emergency response), just because of how many people were involved and the amount of injuries."

Multiple people were transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

American Red Cross has been assisting passengers.

"Red Cross volunteers are providing comfort and care to passengers as they are released from the hospital by serving refreshments and providing cots for them to rest," Red Cross said in a press release. "The reception center also serves as a place for passengers to reunite with family or friends and determine their next steps."

The number of injured people is not yet known. Police said they are withholding identities until next of kin are notified.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash or where the bus was headed.

I-81 southbound was shut down between exits 77 and 72.

