6 arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Six people were arrested last week for charges related to soliciting prostitution after Chesterfield County Police conducted an "online chatting operation."

The suspects believed they were soliciting sex from adults through various online platforms in exchange for payment and arranged to meet them at a location, police said. But when came to the meeting location, they were met by police and arrested.

As a result of the operation, the following suspects were arrested and charged:

Marvin T. Johnson, 38, of the 9200 block of Winters Hill Court in Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and frequenting a bawdy place

Benjamin H. Jones, 30, of the 1300 block of Apperson Street in Richmond, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Gerrell A. Keen, 39, of the 3400 block of Moore Street in Richmond, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Sean M. Moore, 34, of the 1300 block of Westridge Road in Henrico, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Bruce W. Rideout, 63, of the 14200 block of Riverdowns South Drive in Chesterfield, was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

David D. Strohmer, 30, of the 400 block of Billcrisp Road in Robbinsville, N.C., was issued summonses for solicitation of prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place

Virginia code defines "a bawdy place" as "any place within or outside any building or structure that is used or is to be used for lewdness, assignation or prostitution."