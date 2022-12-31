8-year-old girl killed in Virginia drive-by shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Someone shot and killed a girl Friday afternoon in Hopewell, Virginia, Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke confirmed to CBS 6 News, News 3's sister station.

Senior reporter Wayne Covil reported the girl was killed in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

The child's family told Covil the young victim was eight years old and days away from her ninth birthday. A Hopewell Police press release reported the child was seven years old.

The shooting was reported along the 2300 block of Freeman Street near Carolina Avenue.

Hopewell Police said they believe the shooter was in a silver sedan.

"Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at the time of the shooting that may be related to the homicide," a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. "The investigation is ongoing and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time."

Police are asking neighbors with doorbell cameras to check to see if they captured anything that could help the investigation.

Friday's fatal shooting happened just blocks from where someone fired into homes the night before.

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at about 9 p.m., a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his elbow.

"Further investigation revealed that that incident occurred in the 1300 block of New York Ave where some homes were damaged by gunfire," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote. "The injury is considered non-life threatening and he is expected to recover from his injury. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time as we continue to investigate."

The shooting scenes sit less than a half mile from each other.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.