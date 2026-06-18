Juneteenth in Hampton Roads: Events celebrating freedom, progress, Black culture

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed enslaved people that they were free — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday has grown into a nationwide celebration of freedom, as well as Black history and culture, and was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. Across Hampton Roads, a variety of events will continue to honor and celebrate this important occasion.

JazzTeenth Festival — Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Virginia Beach oceanfront to host free Jazzteenth festival celebrating Juneteenth history and culture

A new festival is bringing live music and free family fun to Virginia Beach on June 20. The inaugural JazzTeenth Festival combines Juneteenth heritage with live music and community fun.

The free festival runs Saturday at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 24th Street Park on Atlantic Avenue. Headliners include Keke Wyatt and Vivian Green.

Juneteenth Parade — Norfolk's Diggs Town & Campostella neighborhoods

Diggs Town organizers say Juneteenth celebration won't be overshadowed by Harborfest, Sail250

The annual Juneteenth parade and celebration, centered around Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library in Norfolk's Campostella and Diggs Town area, returns June 20 with a parade, live entertainment, cultural exhibits and family activities.

The June 20 celebration marks the fifth annual Juneteenth event and fourth annual parade organized around the Tucker Library campus.

The day begins with a parade at 10 a.m. before transitioning into a festival featuring cultural exhibits, speakers, local leaders, food vendors, entertainment and an appearance by the Buffalo Soldiers.

Juneteenth — Town Point Park in Norfolk

2 major events, 1 weekend: Norfolk plans Sail 250, Juneteenth

The annual Juneteenth celebration will run from June 19 to June 21 at Town Point Park. The series of celebrations will be free and open to the public.

A series of Black artists and businesses will be showcased during the festivities over this weekend. Patti LaBelle is set to perform at the main stage at Town Point Park on June 19 at 8 p.m. Roberta Lea, Mayona Duo, Sister Sledge and Jesse Chong are among the musicians slated for the celebration in downtown Norfolk.

Portrayals of notable historic figures will be part of the Juneteenth celebrations. Through first-person perspectives, these figures will highlight their achievements and impact on American history. Joseph Jenkins Roberts, Shadrach Menkins, Moses Myers, and Clarissa Davis are among those included.

A self-guided walking tour will be installed throughout Town Point Park to highlight the contributions of Black Americans to Hampton Roads and America as a whole.

A Juneteenth fireworks show will be held on June 19 at 9:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival — Victory Landing Park in Newport News

The City of Newport News is welcoming back its 20th annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Saturday, June 20, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Victory Landing Park, 50 26th Street. Gates open at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The milestone event celebrates freedom, culture and community with live entertainment, food vendors, cultural experiences, and activities for all ages. The festival features nationally known DJs including returner DJ Eroc, live entertainment, an immersive laser light show experience at the main stage, food trucks, games, giveaways, a designated ABC area, and more.

Navigating Freedom — Fort Monroe in Hampton

The Juneteenth celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with live music, cultural displays, exhibits and vendors in Continental Park. This event will coincide with the ship parade's passage through Hampton Roads.

Host of Another View on WHRO, Barbara Hamm Lee, will emcee the parade and share information about Fort Monroe, Juneteenth history and the vessels participating in the ship parade.

Musiq Soulchild, Amerie and Mad Skillz are among the main performances set to take place at Fort Monroe. Other artists include, The Art of Noise featuring Lonnie B, Myra Smith and Phoenix Collective, Peggy Britt, Ashley Felder, TeezySoDope and Zyaa.

Juneteenth Community Celebration — Impact Center in Cape Charles

The Impact Center will host its inaugural Juneteenth Community Celebration on June 19 at the newly restored former Cape Charles Elementary School. The free event is themed "Education is Liberation" and will honor African American history and culture while highlighting the enduring connection between education, freedom, and opportunity. The event also recognizes the legacy of Washington-Rosenwald Schools, which expanded educational opportunities for African American students throughout the segregated South. Doors open at 1 p.m.

The day begins with the educational program "Patriots of Color & Their Eastern Shore Roots" from 1:30 to 3 p.m., where historians and genealogists will explore local stories expanding public understanding of the American Revolution. The outdoor community celebration begins at 3 p.m. and includes live entertainment, vendors, student art exhibits, horseback rides, and family activities. At 4 p.m., artist Richard Press, a graduate of Cape Charles Elementary School and Norfolk State University, will unveil a live art installation featuring local models and guest artists.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival — Riverside Park in Murfreesboro, N.C.

Hertford County nonprofit The Cultivator will host its 6th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival on Saturday, June 20, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1301 River Street, in Murfreesboro, N.C. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival celebrates African American history, culture, and resilience with live music, a DJ, dance, art, food vendors, merch vendors, educational vendors, and an African American history program that includes a remembrance of Chowan Beach. A 50/50 raffle will also be held. Attendees are encouraged to bring a folding chair, umbrella, and cash.

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